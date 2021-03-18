Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $678.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

