Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $18,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,884.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

