Harmony Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $934.15 million and $275.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 147.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,963,642,738 coins and its circulating supply is 9,286,627,738 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

