Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

HDI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

TSE HDI opened at C$30.78 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$32.30. The company has a market cap of C$653.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.86.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

