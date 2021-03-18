Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HVRRY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.