Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €173.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.59 ($180.69).

FRA HNR1 opened at €152.90 ($179.88) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.39 and a 200-day moving average of €136.86.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

