Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $55.76. 870,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 813,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

