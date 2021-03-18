Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $203,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of HRI opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

