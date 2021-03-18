Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

