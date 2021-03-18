GW Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 746 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 833% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $215.00 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

