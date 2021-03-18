Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

