Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.03 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $39.03 million and $6.94 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,106.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.95 or 0.03092498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.41 or 0.00348337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $532.12 or 0.00915771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00404556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.99 or 0.00337287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00247338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021245 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,209,080 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

