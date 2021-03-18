Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Max Martynov Sells 3,847 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Max Martynov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Max Martynov sold 1,533 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,684.85.

GDYN opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Strs Ohio raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

