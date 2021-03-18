Greif (NYSE:GEF) Given New $64.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,400 shares of company stock worth $1,264,075. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

