Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,423 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $530,297.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.46. 1,739,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

