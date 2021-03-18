Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

BATS GSEW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.39. 73,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

