Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 418,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

