Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 210,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,928. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

