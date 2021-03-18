Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 515,854 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,288,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210,294 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15,118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 284,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 282,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.07. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,869. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.