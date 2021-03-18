Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,869. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $339.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

