Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

