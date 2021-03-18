Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Issues Earnings Results

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTBIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

