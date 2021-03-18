Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.08. 632,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,179,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The stock has a market cap of $894.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

