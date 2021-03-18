Grant C. Bennett Sells 37,671 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 37,671 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $604,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,689,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.44 million, a PE ratio of 139.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.