Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.63

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 79,758 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

