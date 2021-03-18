Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 2,051,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

