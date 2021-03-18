Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 13,204,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 55,492,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

GSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

