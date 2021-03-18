GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $21,071.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.37 or 0.03084141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.87 or 0.00347575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.09 or 0.00912062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.38 or 0.00400377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.00341520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00249405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021168 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.