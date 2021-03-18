Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $33,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

