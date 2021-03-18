Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

