GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

GFL stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

