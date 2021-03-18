Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

GEVO stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 18,134,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,046,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

