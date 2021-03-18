Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Geron by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.