Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.