GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $24.05 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.