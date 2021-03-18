Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.1% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.85.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.