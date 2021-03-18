Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $13.17 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Geeq has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $648,932.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002694 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00460653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00146262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00076383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00627183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

