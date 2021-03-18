Gary Marsh Sells 2,140 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.56), for a total value of £18,939 ($24,743.92).

LON:SOLI opened at GBX 895 ($11.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.46 million and a P/E ratio of 23.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 760.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 662.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

About Solid State

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

