Gary Marsh Sells 2,140 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.56), for a total value of £18,939 ($24,743.92).
LON:SOLI opened at GBX 895 ($11.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.46 million and a P/E ratio of 23.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 760.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 662.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).
