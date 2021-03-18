G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 11th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WILC stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.59. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

