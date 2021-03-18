G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its first quarter 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.41 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.64.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.