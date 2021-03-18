FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Sunday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

