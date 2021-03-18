FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Cut by Analyst

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

WTT opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

