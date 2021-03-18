FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.49

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TFW opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.47. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 228.96 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.