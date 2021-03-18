FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.49

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TFW opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.47. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 228.96 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
