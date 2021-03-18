FuzeX (FXT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.05 million and $6,765.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00635982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00069400 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034197 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.