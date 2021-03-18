FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,744.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $21,975.08 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00079559 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002782 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

