Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FUTU. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. Futu has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Futu by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

