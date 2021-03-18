Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.98.
FNKO opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
