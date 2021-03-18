Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.98.

FNKO opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

