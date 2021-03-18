Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Takes $2.20 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 47,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 74,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.32. 179,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

