Fundsmith LLP Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,722. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

