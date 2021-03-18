Fundsmith LLP Makes New $491.21 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,631,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,210,000. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 2.27% of Church & Dwight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 18,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.